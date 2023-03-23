India, Albania hold foreign office consultations, discuss regional, international issues

New Delhi [India], March 23 : India and Alba on Thursday held their third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in the national capital and both sides reviewed bilateral, regional and international issues.

During the meeting, the bilateral discussions included progress made in political relations, trade and investments, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the neighbourhoods of India and Alba, G20 and the Ukraine conflict, according to the press release.

For the meeting, the Indian side was led by Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Alban side was led by Secretary General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of Alba Gazmend Turdiu.

The MEA in the press release noted that India and Alba completed 65 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2021. India and Alba enjoy close and friendly relations, according to MEA. The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient time in Tirana.

The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to his official Twitter handle to inform about the foreign office consultations between India and Alba.

