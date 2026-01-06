India and Luxembourg can collaborate more productively in fintech, AI and space: EAM Jaishankar

Luxembourg City, Jan 6 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India and Luxembourg can collaborate much more productively in fintech, space, digital world and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, EAM Jaishankar said that he looked forward to the talks and expressed confidence that both nations can benefit from the discussions.

"I could see that we have a very active community here. I will be meeting them later in the evening. But, other than you know very solid trade account that we have, I think many of the interesting issues of our times, fintech, space, the entire digital world, AI... These are all issues where I think we can collaborate much more productively than we've done. So, I look forward today to our meeting, to our discussions. I think the state of the world is also particularly interesting at this time. So, I'm sure we both profit from very open discussion on that. So, I know that we won't hold back on that score," said EAM Jaishankar.

Thanking Bettel for the warm welcome extended to him in Luxembourg, the EAM also highlighted his counterpart's personal support to the bilateral ties and the chance to renew the relationship.

Recalling his earlier meetings with Xavier Bettel, he said, "We were together just a few weeks ago in the UAE and I remember our discussions. We also had an opportunity to welcome you about a year ago in Delhi at Raisina dialogue. So, you really are a minister who's been very bold in the building of our relationship in your current capacity and of course in 2020 while the Covid was on, there was a very important virtual summit that you did with Prime Minister Modi and a lot of the landmarks in our contemporary ties were decided on that occasion. So, I do want first of all thank you for your personal support for the relationship and for a chance to renew our relationship and our discussion."

He noted that India considers Luxembourg as an important partner and thanked Bettel for being an advocate of deepening ties between India and the European Union.

"As you rightly noted, we have now 78 years going of our relationship and we've come a long way and for us we really see Luxembourg as a very important partner in itself but also with the European Union and at a very crucial time in the development of our own ties with the European Union. So, the influence you have in shaping that larger relationship, the support that you extend that is something which is of great value to us and I thank you because I know in many ways you've been very much an advocate of deepening ties between India and the European Union."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar called on Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, conveying warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"During his visit to Luxembourg, I had a good exchange with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar. Our talks focused on strengthening our nations’ bilateral ties and key global developments," Frieden posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar stated that he held discussions on growing cooperation in financial services, investments, technology and innovation between both nations.

"Pleased to meet Prime Minister Luc Frieden of Luxembourg this morning. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed our growing cooperation in financial services, investments, technology and innovation. Thank him for his support for stronger India-EU ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor