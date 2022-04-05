India announces new High Commissioners to Belize and Kiribati

The External Affairs Ministry (EAM) on Tuesday announced Pankaj Sharma and Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan as India's new High Commissioners to the countries of Belize and Kiribati respectively.

Both the diplomats are already holding positions and have been additionally accredited to represent India in the two countries.

"Shri Pankaj Sharma (IFS 1991), presently Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Belize, with residence in Mexico City," an MEA statement said.

Pankaj Sharma, who was earlier India's Permanent Representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, had been appointed as the Ambassador of India to Mexico in December last year.

"Shri Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan (IFS:2004), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Fiji, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Kiribati, with residence in Suva," another MEA statement said.

Earlier in February, Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan was also concurrently accredited as India's High Commissioner to Tonga.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor