Washington, Dec 30 India has approved the lease of two additional General Atomics MQ-9 unmanned aircraft for the Indian Navy, a decision shaped in part by the long-running efforts of US-based aerospace scientist Vivek Lall, whose work over two decades has helped deepen defence trade and industrial cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

The approval was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and is being seen as a significant boost to India’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities along its borders and across the Indian Ocean region.

Defence experts regard MQ-9 as among the world’s most capable high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft systems.

The latest Indian decision comes five years after India first leased two MQ-9 aircraft from General Atomics in 2020. Those platforms have since proven to be a critical advantage for India’s ISR needs, providing persistent surveillance and real-time intelligence support for maritime and border security operations. The additional aircraft are expected to further enhance India’s maritime domain awareness in strategically sensitive waters.

The decision also reflects the emphasis placed this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on expanding defence cooperation and collaboration as a core pillar of the India–US strategic partnership. Defence ties have steadily deepened, with growing interoperability and a focus on advanced technologies.

Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, Lall, a respected aerospace scientist known for his engagement with governments and defence industries globally, has played a pivotal role in catalysing and advancing defence trade between India and the United States. His efforts have helped facilitate closer ties between defence manufacturers in both countries, enabling India to access critical US defence technologies while reinforcing bilateral trust.

As a senior official at Lockheed Martin, Lall had earlier spearheaded discussions to finalise the long-pending agreement for 24 MH-60R anti-submarine warfare helicopters for the Indian Navy. That agreement emerged as a centrepiece defence deal and was concluded during President Trump’s high-profile visit to India in his first term.

Lall has playd key role in several major defence procurements which have delivered a substantial boost to Indian military capability while also supporting US employment and industry.

These include the planned acquisition of 31 General Atomics MQ-9B aircraft for the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Army; procurement of 24 MH-60R helicopters; Boeing P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Navy; 22 anti-ship Harpoon missiles from Boeing; AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters for the Indian Air Force; and 10 C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft.

These collaborations have benefited more than 100 large and small public and private companies across India’s defence industry supply chain, integrating them into global manufacturing corridors and strengthening domestic industrial capability, officials here said.

The MQ-9 is a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft widely operated by the US military and its partners for intelligence gathering and maritime surveillance, and its expanded induction underscores India’s growing reliance on advanced unmanned systems to secure its land and maritime frontiers.

