India, Bangladesh pledge to pursue collaboration in space technology, oceanography

New Delhi [India], June 23 : India and Bangladesh have committed to pursuing collaboration in frontier technologies, including nuclear, oceanography, and space technology. The two nations will partner in the joint development of a small satellite for Bangladesh and its launch using an Indian launch vehicle.

India will extend e-Medical Visa facility to people from Bangladesh travelling to India for medical treatment. India also agreed to open a new Assistant High Commission of India in Rangpur as a step to facilitate expeditious consular and visa services for the people of north-west region of Bangladesh.

Recognizing the importance of water resource management in bilateral relationship, India will continue to engage in prioritizing the exchange of data and formulating the framework for interim water sharing based on the recommendations of the Joint Rivers Commission.

As part of development cooperation, India will also undertake conservation and management of Teesta River inside Bangladesh with Indian assistance within a mutually agreed timeframe.

During Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's State visit to India, the two nations announced forging a new paradigm for future-oriented partnership through a "Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Digital Partnership" and a "Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future" in line with their respective broader Vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047" and "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041."

The joint statement issued by India and Bangladesh reads, "Underlining the pivotal role played by emerging technologies to build inclusive, sustainable and digitally empowered societies and to bring larger benefits to people of both countries, we are forging a new paradigm for future-oriented partnership through a 'Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Digital Partnership' and 'Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future' in line with our respective broader Vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041'."

"These will build a transformative collaboration between India and Bangladesh by leveraging green and digital technologies to foster economic growth, sustainable and climate-resilient development, environmental conservation, cross-border digital interchange and regional prosperity. We will also pursue collaboration in frontier technologies, including civil nuclear, oceanography and space technology. To this end, we will partner in joint development of a small satellite for Bangladesh and its launch using Indian launch vehicle," it added.

India and Bangladesh announced that they will strengthen trade and investment linkages with each other. The two nations also pledged to encourage and support the private sector to seek new investment opportunities in each other's priority areas of economic development.

The joint statement reads, "Resolving to work towards promoting the prosperity of our people, we will strengthen trade and investment linkages with each other, including through early commencement of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), early operationalization of two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) offered by Bangladesh to India in Mongla and Mirsharai, the opening of new border-haats, trade facilitation to enhance bilateral trade, improving road, rail, air, and maritime connectivity and trade infrastructure which can transform our geographical proximity into new economic opportunities for our peoples."

"We will also encourage and support our private sector to seek new investment opportunities in each other's priority areas of economic development," it added.

The two nations pledged to continue expanding their power and energy collaboration and develop intra-regional electricity trade, including competitively-priced power generated from clean energy projects in India, Nepal and Bhutan, through the Indian electricity grid.

India and Bangladesh agreed to expedite the development of 765 kV high-capacity interconnection between Katihar-Parbatipur-Bornagar with suitable Indian financial assistance, to act as the anchor for grid connectivity.

On June 21, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on a two-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The newly appointed Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirtivardhan Singh, welcomed the visiting Bangladesh PM at the airport upon her arrival.

This was the first incoming bilateral State visit after PM Modi assumed office for the third consecutive term following the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Sheikh Hasina was among the global leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi on June 9.

On June 22, PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, held a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks during the latter's State visit to India.

The joint statement reads, "In their wide-ranging discussions, the two leaders recognized that India-Bangladesh partnership, which is founded on deep historical, linguistic, cultural, and economic linkages has strengthened in the last decade inspired by the spirit of their shared sacrifices of 1971 and guided by their new aspirations of the 21st century."

"This is reflective of an all-encompassing partnership that transcends a strategic partnership, built upon shared values and interests, equality, trust and understanding and rooted in mutual sensitivity to each other's aspirations and concerns," it added.

Sheikh Hasina called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Saturday. She also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice President's Enclave here in Delhi on Saturday.

