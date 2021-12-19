India, Central Asian countries should enrich cooperation in spirit of modern global development: Turkmenistan FM

Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on Sunday said that the 30th anniversary of India and Central Asian countries next year will create a good opportunity to rethink and enrich the cooperation between the countries in the spirit of modern global development.

In his opening remarks at the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue here, Meredov said, "We regard today's meeting as key preparation for the upcoming Central Asia-India Summit in January next year."

"In general, it should be specified that Dialogue in this multilateral format is of special importance and isable to have a serious and constructive impact on arsing regional and global agenda including political, security, economic, environmental issues and the human dimensions," he added.

The minister noted that India and Central-Asia Dialogue are "natural and impartial." "Our peoples are historical successors of the historical experience of good neighbourly links, mutual understanding and joint traditions. In the modern context, this experience is able to play a crucial role in establishing systemic, long term relations between Central Asian countries and India."

He further added, "The upcoming anniversary creates a good opportunity to rethink and enrich our cooperation in the spirit of modern global development. Today's Dialogue will set the right guideline for the further partnership...adjustment of our position and approaches towards new goals of cooperation."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is hosting the third meeting of this dialogue aiming to further strengthen ties between the member countries, with a particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation.

Assuring India's readiness to take diplomatic relations to the next level, Jaishankar in his opening remarks said that India-Central Asia relations must focus on 4Cs -- Commerce, Capacity enhancement, Connectivity and Contacts.

The minister noted that this meeting comes amid a rapidly changing global, economic and political situation. This dialogue is seeing the participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It assumes importance due to the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban's takeover of the country, Jaishankar has met several of the participating ministers for talks focusing on the issues concerning the troubled country.

( With inputs from ANI )

