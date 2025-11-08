India demands earliest release of 44 Indians serving in Russian Army, tells Moscow to "put an end to this practice"

New Delhi [India], November 8 : The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that at least 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has raised the issue with Russian authorities, urging the release of these individuals and warning citizens against accepting recruitment offers, citing serious risks to life.

Jaiswal said, "In the last few months, yes, we have come to know, we have been informed of several Indian nationals who have been recruited in the Russian army. We have once again taken up the matter with the Russian authorities to have them released at the earliest, as also to put an end to this practice."

He added, "As per our understanding, 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter. We once again take this opportunity to convey to all that one should stay away from offers being made to serve in the Russian army because it is an offer that is fraught with danger to life and there's risk to life..."

The statement comes on a day when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia today. Discussed taking forward our multifaceted bilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on important regional, global and multilateral developments."

The development comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to India in early December for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and Russia share a longstanding strategic partnership. Since the signing of the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 during President Vladimir Putin's visit, the relationship has expanded across political, security, defence, economic, science, cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

This is not the first time the issue of Indians being recruited into the Russian military has come up.

In July, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha, "There were 127 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, out of which the services of 98 individuals were discontinued as a result of sustained engagement between the Indian and Russian Governments on this matter, including at the highest levels. 13 Indian nationals remain in the Russian armed forces, out of which 12 individuals have been reported missing by the Russian side."

He had further said that Russian authorities had been urged to provide updates on the remaining or missing individuals and ensure their safety, well-being and early discharge. For those who were released, Indian missions helped arrange travel documents and tickets for their return.

Singh had reiterated that Indian missions accord "highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of all Indian nationals abroad" and act promptly whenever assistance is required.

In January this year, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that 12 Indian nationals were killed while serving in the Russian army during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation uncovered a major human-trafficking network operating across several states. The racket targeted Indian nationals by promising high-paying jobs abroad but allegedly sent them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone instead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor