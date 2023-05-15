India embodying dreams of the world today: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 15 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Monday said India is embodying the dreams of the world today.

"India is embodying the dreams of the world today. It doesn't matter where you come from, it doesn't matter who your parents are, it doesn't matter what religion you practice, it doesn't matter what language you speak. All that matters are the dreams in your heart. And those dreams of India are being realized every single day," Garcetti said on Monday during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

The Ashram, also known as the Gandhi Ashram, is located in the Sabarmati suburb of Ahmedabad and has been a witness to many important historical events.

Garcetti said, "I want to thank everybody in Ahmedabad for being such wonderful hosts already. As my first trip away from the national capital, it was important to me that I come to this place and here in Gujarat, that has produced so many leaders for this country that it's produced so much commerce, so much connection, so much prosperity and so much peace that has come from this place."

The US Ambassador further said, "In the next couple of weeks, we are opening up the next batch of student visas and we are assigning our workers to focus on it as much as they can. I think we will show that this year we will be able to go past the earlier numbers and get to an even higher number. The President has told me to reduce visa issuance time not just for students but also for first-time visitors: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on the issue of US student visa."

Garcetti on his arrival to the Sabarmati Ashram, was garlanded and he greeted people there with the traditional "Namaste."

Mahatma Gandhi resided in a small cottage that is now known as "Hridaya (Heart) Kunj" while he was in Sabarmati.

It is a location of significant historical significance where visitors may still see some of the items Gandhiji used, including a writing desk, khadi kurta, yarn he spun and some of his correspondence.

Garcetti had earlier posted a video on Twitter recounting his visit to the Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi.

"From the bustling streets of LA to the colourful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavours of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next?," the US envoy posted.

Earlier on Thursday, Garcetti and envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

