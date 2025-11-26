India, EU review Strategic Partnership Roadmap ahead of 2025 conclusion

Brussels [Belgium], November 26 : India and the European Union (EU) reviewed the full spectrum of their political, economic and security partnership during two high-level meetings held in Brussels on November 18 and 19, as both sides prepare to move beyond the India-EU Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2025.

According to a joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the 11th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations and the 6th Strategic Partnership Review Meeting examined the "full spectrum of the bilateral relationship". They reviewed the implementation of the 'India-EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025', which is reaching completion this year.

Both sides "welcomed the very positive momentum in EU-India relations," noting the EU College of Commissioners' visit to India in February, the first EU-India Strategic Dialogue in Brussels in June, and the EU's adoption of the Joint Communication on the Strategic Agenda on India in September.

The joint statement further noted that the discussions also covered a broad range of topics, including economic security, resilient supply chains, trade and investment, the Global Gateway, the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), as well as cooperation in the fields of innovation, science and technology, and opportunities to deepen people-to-people contacts in education and research.

The statement said New Delhi and Brussels "reaffirmed the shared ambition to conclude negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year," while also accelerating talks on the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications.

The two sides underlined the need for continued dialogue on supply chain diversification and noted progress under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council.

"They underlined the importance of cooperation at the multilateral level and of continued dialogue on economic issues, including on supply chain diversification. Both sides also noted the progress in the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and looked forward to the next TTC Ministerial Meeting in Brussels in 2026, " the statement said.

India and the EU "unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism."

" They took note of India's upcoming BRICS Chairship in 2026 and noted substantial points of convergence on global issues to be further explored. Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They also looked forward to the next edition of the India-EU Human Rights Dialogue, MEA said.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to a "free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific," highlighting respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the rules-based international order.

They underscored the need for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN charter" and reiterated support for the Peace Plan for Gaza, calling for early restoration of stability.

The consultations acknowledged shared security challenges and reaffirmed the mutual interest in strengthening dialogue in maritime security, counterterrorism, cyber issues, space, and defence industry cooperation.

India and the EU said they "look forward to constructive negotiations aiming at the timely and successful conclusion of a Security and Defence Partnership and a Security of Information Agreement."

Both sides also discussed preparations for the next phase of engagement focused on a new Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, to be endorsed at the India-EU Summit in New Delhi next year.

The Foreign Policy and Security Consultations were chaired by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, and Sibi George, India's Secretary (West).

The Strategic Partnership Review Meeting was chaired by Olivier Bailly, Acting Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues, and Secretary (West).

Secretary (West) also attended the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum on 20-21 November, where he delivered a keynote address at the session on Critical Maritime Infrastructure and participated in a roundtable on economic security and digital connectivity.

