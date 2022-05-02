India, Germany sign agreement on direct encrypted connection

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Monday and signed an agreement on a direct encrypted connection between the two foreign offices.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar informed that both the leaders discussed the Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific.

"Good conversation with FM @ABaerbock. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Discussed the Ukraine conflict & Indo-Pacific. Signed agreement on direct encrypted connection between the two Foreign Offices. Will be reporting at the Inter-Governmental Consultations Plenary," Jaishankar tweeted.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Germany. PM Modi held a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin as the two leaders look forward to expand India-Germany cooperation.

The Prime Minister earlier today received a guard of honour at Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Monday in the presence of the German Chancellor.

PM Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin.

The Prime Minister greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.

The people chanted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor