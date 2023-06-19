India gifts indigenously-built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to Vietnam

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Gang here in the national capital on Monday.

During the meeting, progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives was reviewed, with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing engagements.

Defence Minister Singh announced the gifting of an indigenously-built in-service Missile Corvette INS Kirpan, which will be a milestone in enhancing the capabilities of the Vietnam People's Navy.

"Both Ministers identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry cooperation, maritime security and multinational cooperation," an official release by the Ministry of Defence said after the meeting.

Further, as part of his engagements Vietnamese defence minister also visited DRDO headquarters and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in defence research and joint production.

Earlier in the day, General Phan Van Gang laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes. The visiting dignitary arrived in India on Sunday on a two-day visit.

Vietnam is an important partner in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific region.

