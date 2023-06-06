India hands over LPG gas stoves, cylinders to underprivileged families in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 6 : Indian embassy in Nepal has handed over 275 LPG gas stoves, cylinders and other accessories to underprivileged families in Tirhut Rural Municipality of Saptari district in the Himalayan country.

Consul General of India Nitesh Kumar and President of Nepal-India Women Friendship Society (NIFWS) and Member of House of Representatives Chanda Chaudhary handed over the cylinders on in Saptari district on June 3.

A total of 3,000 sets of LPG stoves and 14.2 Kg cylinders and other accessories like regulators and pipes were gifted by the Government of India to underprivileged families of the districts of Sarlahi, Rautahat and Saptari. Approximately, 500 sets were distributed in Kaudena Municipality of Sarlahi district on April 19 this year.

Vijay Yadav, Chairman of Tirhut Rural Municipality; Narendra Karki, SP of Saptari; Radha Kayasth, Vice-President of Nepal-India Women Friendship Society; local journalists and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.

The families were identified through the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) list in coordination with District Administration Office (DAO) and local level. Social welfare councils have also been roped in for the distribution process. The government of India has approved Nepalese Rupees 2,40,90,000 for this purpose.

Consul General congratulated the beneficiaries and noted that the use of traditional cooking fuel is detrimental to the health of rural women and the environment. The gifting of these LPG gas stoves and cylinders reflected the continued support of India to Nepal.

NIWFS President Chanda Chaudhary thanked the Indian Government for its continued developmental support to women. Distribution of these LPG gas stoves, gas cylinders and accessories will replace the use of traditional cooking fuels like firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes, which produce heavy smoke and cause health hazards.

The gifting of stoves and cylinders is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". The Project is inspired by the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) of the Government of India which is a flagship scheme with the objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 535 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal in various sectors Health, Education, Drinking Water and Irrigation, Electrification, etc. and has completed 476 projects and 59 ongoing projects.

Amongst these, 81 projects have been undertaken in Province-2, including 19 projects in Sarlahi; 5 projects in Rautahat and 9 projects in Saptari Districts. In addition to these, 87 ambulances to various health posts and 3 school buses have been gifted in these three districts by India.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal for the upliftment of its people.

