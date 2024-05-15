India hands over second tranche of humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Kenya

Nairobi [Kenya], May 15 : Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Namgya Khampa, on behalf of the Indian government, handed over the second tranche of 40 metric-tonne of humanitarian assistance to flood-affected Kenya.

"On behalf of Govt. of India, High Commissioner handed over 2nd tranche of 40MT of humanitarian assistance for flood-affected Kenyans to @SectoCabinet_KEH on @WanjauMercy & CS @ASALs_KE Hon @peninah_malonza," the Indian Embassy in Kenya posted on X.

The humanitarian aid sent to the country included Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims.

Aid was sent through an Indian Air Force aircraft from Hindon Airport of Ghaziabad to Kenya.

Sharing details of the aid sent to Kenya, Jaishankar said on X, "The second tranche of HADR material containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist the flood victims leaves for Kenya. Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world."

Earlier on May 10, India handed over food, relief, and medicine supplies to Kenya as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Torrential rains have caused devastating floods in Kenya, where more than 200 people have died, thousands have been displaced and nearly 2,000 schools have been destroyed. All remaining schools have been shut down until further notice, Al Jazeera reported on May 4.

Rains have been ravaging Kenya since March during some of the most catastrophic weather events in the country for years. Now, Cyclone Hidaya is expected to hit Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania late on Friday, which could further worsen the flooding. This comes amid recent heavy rainfall across East Africa.

