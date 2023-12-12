"India is taking lead": RJ Raunac, participants laud PM Modi's initiative on Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi [India], December 12 : India is spearheading discussions on the global stage in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a proactive stance on harnessing the potential of AI for the betterment of humanity. The initiative received acclaim from participants at the 2023 Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit (GPAI).

Renowned radio jockey (RJ) Raunac, also known as Bauaa, shared his enthusiasm about the summit, emphasising that AI is not merely a futuristic concept but a current global hot topic.

"I wanted to share about this summit I attended, where we talked a lot about artificial intelligence. It's not just a future thing; it's a globally hot topic. The honourable prime minister addressed it, and I even participated in a session with influencers to discuss its possibilities across different sectors," Raunac told ANI.

Raunac, who actively participated in a session with influencers, highlighted the depth of discussions on how AI can positively impact various sectors.

The three-day programme, with two more days to follow, aims to explore AI's potential applications for the benefit of society.

Expressing his views on the initiative, RJ Raunac remarked, " It's a special initiative, and India is taking the lead. I believe everyone attending the summit will learn a lot. The Prime Minister is very vocal about AI, expressing his curiosity by actively engaging with AI experts."

International participants also lauded India's leadership in the AI domain. Yoichi Iida, Assistant Vice Minister for International Affairs from Japan, stated, "I was overwhelmed by this innovative programme. The speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was really impressive. There are many initiatives and efforts by the Indian government to accommodate AI solutions in society. I really believe India is taking the lead."

Edouard Havis, a participant from France, expressed his satisfaction with India's initiatives, saying, "I am very glad to see that India has taken the lead on all those important subjects. That's very amazing."

Jean Martin Jaspers, another participant from France, acknowledged India's growing prominence in the field, stating, "India is becoming one of the most important countries in the world in Artificial Intelligence. We heard a very inspiring speech from the Prime Minister."

The summit, held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, saw PM Modi raising concerns over deep fake and other cons of artificial intelligence.

While speaking at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit (GPAI) 2023, being held here in the national capital, PM Modi said that the deep fake challenge is for the entire world as it could be used to create 'deepfakes' to purposefully spread false information or have malicious intent behind their use.

The GPAI Summit 2023 is poised to be a milestone event, offering a unique opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to shaping the future of AI.

The summit, running from December 12 to 14, gathers influential minds from various sectors, marking a crucial moment for the collaborative advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

As the host city, New Delhi is buzzing with anticipation, gearing up to welcome key stakeholders, experts, and enthusiasts in the field of AI. The inaugural event will set the tone for three days of insightful discussions, deliberations, and collaborations.

Since its inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to this summit by actively engaging in various initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable AI.

The Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023 will see leaders of the GovTech sector discuss important AI advancements achieved over the past year as well as cutting-edge development strategies for the next few years.

The GPAI Summit encompasses crucial governing body meetings and a range of side events designed to showcase AI progress and foster engaging discussions.

The GPAI Summit is grounded in the principles of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, a multi-stakeholder initiative with the mission to bridge the gap between AI theory and practice.

