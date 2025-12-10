India-Italy ties built on democratic values, commitment to stable and prosperous world: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 9 Hailing ties between India and Italy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the partnership between the two nations is based on democratic values, respect for civilisation, culture, heritage, and a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous world.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani here, Jaishankar noted that his second visit to India this year demonstrates the growing momentum in bilateral ties.

"Deputy Prime Minister, it's a great pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India. This is your second visit this year. It reflects the growing momentum and the third visit...The fact that you come so often is very welcome for us. It shows a very strong commitment. It has led to a very good relationship between us personally, between our governments and our partnership, which is built on democratic values, it is on respect for civilisation, for culture, for heritage and our commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous world," he said.

"As I said, you know, these meetings we have in each other's countries, but also sometimes if we are somewhere else, are very useful. We constantly talk to each other. We renew our agenda. Today I want to welcome you and your delegation to India. You've just had a very good meeting with the Prime Minister. So, I think in many ways that has given a very clear direction to the future development of our ties," he added.

He expressed gratitude to Tajani for the Italian government's message of solidarity following the terrorist attack in New Delhi in November. He also recalled the recent meeting held between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

EAM Jaishankar said: "I want to thank you also for the message of solidarity from the government of Italy when we had this terror incident last month in New Delhi, and of course, recently, when our Prime Ministers met in the G20 in Johannesburg, we announced the joint initiative to counter financing of terrorism... that was a very positive step. We work with Italy. We regard you as one of our closest partners in that including in the FATF (the Financial Action Task Force)."

He also said that he plans to discuss political cooperation, defence, maritime security, space, Indo-Pacific, West Asia and the Ukraine conflict during his meeting with Tajani.

"Today, I would like to discuss with you political cooperation, defence, maritime security, space in which you have great interest, culture, critical technologies, see how we can take our strategic action plan forward, how to promote people-to-people ties and I would of course also like to discuss a number of regional and global issues, what is happening in the Indo-Pacific."

"We both have an interest in what we call West Asia, the Middle East for you. I would also like to get your assessment on the Ukraine conflict and the diplomacy which is taking place in that regard. We cooperate very closely in the United Nations and in other formats. So I'm sure we'll have a very good discussion," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor