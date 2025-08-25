India-Japan bilateral mechanism complements broader regional arrangement: Report

Tokyo, Aug 25 Providing strategic flexibility and adaptability, the Japan-India partnership operates through multiple institutional layers with the bilateral mechanism complementing broader regional arrangement while allowing their respective functional independence, a report stated on Monday.

This institutional architecture showcases flexibility by allowing two nations to work as per shared interests while protecting their policy differences, especially regarding their ties with the US and views on sanctions regimes, Pema Gyalpo, a visiting professor at the Takushoku University Centre for Indo-Pacific Strategic Studies, wrote in Tokyo-based 'Japan Forward'.

"Despite contrasting approaches to certain global issues, their bilateral cooperation continues without disruption. It is a pragmatic framework that prioritises long-term strategic interests over immediate policy coordination. Institutionally, it is designed for issue-specific cooperation without requiring comprehensive alignment. Independent of broader political considerations, the partnership carries on in maritime security, technology transfer, and infrastructure development," he wrote.

The partnership model between Japan and India proposes different methods for regional security cooperation, emphasising practical collaboration instead of formal commitments, the report highlighted. Its success showcases how major powers can build comprehensive partnerships on the basis of shared interests and complementary capabilities instead of external alliances or power obligations.

It mentioned that the regional maritime security also benefits through India-Japan bilateral cooperation. Joint naval capabilities, sharing of information, and coordinated presence across critical sea lanes create substantial regional security contributions. The joint exercises and operational cooperation of two nations strengthen regional stability through practical deterrence and conflict prevention capabilities.

"Technological cooperation creates additional strategic value. Joint development projects and technology sharing reduce both nations' dependencies while building indigenous capabilities. Above all, the partnership's strength lies in its institutional flexibility and adaptive capacity. Both nations maintain their strategic autonomy while building meaningful interdependencies that serve mutual interests. It creates sustainable foundations for long-term cooperation that can adapt to changing regional circumstances without requiring external validation or support. As regional dynamics continue evolving, the Japan-India model suggests that regional stability and cooperation can emerge from autonomous alliances between major powers committed to practical, meaningful, and mutually beneficial outcomes," Gyalpo emphasised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Japan from August 29-30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit at the invitation of Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. This will be PM Modi's eighth visit to Japan and the first summit meeting with Ishiba.

"During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, including defense and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people to people exchanges, as well as discuss issues of regional and global importance. The visit will reaffirm the longstanding special bond of friendship between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated ahead of the visit.

Earlier in June, PM Modi interacted with Shigeru Ishiba during the G7 Summit at Kananaskis, Canada. The leaders expressed commitment to further deepen bilateral ties across various sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Insightful deliberations with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Japan remain committed to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors."

