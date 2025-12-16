India, Jordan aim to double bilateral trade to $5bn in 5 years: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 16 : India and Jordan have set a target to double their bilateral trade to USD 5 billion over the next five years, while strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including fertilisers, especially phosphates, the Ministry of External Affairs said while adressing the special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jordan.

The details of the visit were shared by MEA Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra, who described the visit as historically significant, saying, "It is the first full-fledged bilateral visit in 37 years," and adding that "this visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between our two countries."

Briefing the media, Malhotra said the discussions reflected strong convergence between the two sides on key security concerns. She noted that "the Jordan side conveyed their support for India's fight against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." She added that the Prime Minister "commended the leading efforts by His Majesty on de-radicalisation and as a voice of moderation in the Islamic world."

Economic cooperation was a central focus of the talks. Malhotra said that "they also discussed the significant cooperation between the countries in the field of fertilisers, especially phosphates," and highlighted that "our Prime Minister also proposed doubling of bilateral trade to USD 5 billion in a span of five years." On broader geopolitical matters, she said that "on regional issues, the leaders reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the region."

Shortly after this briefing, PM Modi, along with King Abdullah II, will jointly address the India-Jordan Business Forum, which will be attended by leading business dignitaries from both countries.

Later in the day, PM Modi, accompanied by the Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah al-Hashimi, is expected to visit the Jordan Museum.

Several agreements have been concluded to expand cooperation in key sectors. MEA South secretary said that "during the visit, several MOUs and agreements have been finalised between the two sides in the fields of energy, digital technology, water management, culture, and people-to-people connect."

She also highlighted the strengthening of cultural ties, saying, "The strong cultural relations between the two countries got a further push with the Cultural Exchange Program for the years 2025-29."

She added that "both sides also finalised the Twinship Agreement between the site of Petra and Elora Caves of Maharashtra," explaining that "under this agreement, both sides will collaborate towards promoting and enhancing social relations and cooperate in areas such as tourism and culture." Digital cooperation was also addressed, with Malhotra noting that "both countries also agreed on further collaboration in the field of sharing successful digital solutions by finalising a letter of intent in the same field."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor