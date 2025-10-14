India lifts temporary suspension on postal services to US, to resume from October 15

New Delhi [India], October 14 : India announced on Tuesday the resumption of all categories of international postal services to the United States, effective October 15, following a temporary suspension of the services.

In an official release, the Department of Posts of the Ministry of Communications said that the move follows the successful implementation of a new Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) mechanism to comply with updated regulations issued by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Postal services to the US were earlier suspended on August 22, following Executive Order 14324 by the US Administration, which withdrew de minimis treatment for all postal shipments. The suspension was due to new US requirements for upfront duty collection and remittance on all incoming postal items.

"After extensive system development, coordination with CBP-approved Qualified Parties, and successful operational trials in the Delhi and Maharashtra Circles, India Post has now established a compliant DDP mechanism," the Ministry stated.

Under the new system, all customs duties for postal shipments to the USA will be collected at the time of booking in India and remitted directly to US authorities, ensuring faster customs clearance and hassle-free delivery for recipients in the US.

According to CBP guidelines, postal shipments from India to the US will be subject to a flat customs duty of 50 per cent on the declared Free on Board (FOB) value, as outlined in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff.

However, unlike courier or commercial shipments, no additional product-specific duties will be imposed, offering a cost advantage to exporters.

Significantly, India Post will not charge customers any additional fee for facilitating the DDP process. International postal tariffs will remain unchanged, helping to keep export logistics affordable for MSMEs, artisans, e-commerce sellers, and small traders.

This measure has been introduced to maintain affordability, support MSMEs, and boost India's exports through the postal channel," the release stated.

All categories of international mail, including EMS, Air Parcels, Registered Letters or Packets, and Tracked Packets, can now be booked for the US from any Post Office, International Business Centre (IBC), Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK), or via the India Post self-service portal.

The Department further added that the DDP model offers complete transparency and ease of doing business, allowing senders to prepay all duties and ensure smooth delivery experiences for US customers without surprise charges or delays.

Heads of Postal Circles have been instructed to conduct outreach programmes to raise awareness among exporters and small businesses about the renewed postal export opportunity.

The resumption of services is being viewed as a key milestone in strengthening India's global postal and export logistics network, aligning with national initiatives such as Make in India, One District One Product (ODOP), and Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs).

