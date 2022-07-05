India, Mozambique review bilateral ties, exchange views on global developments

India and Mozambique on Monday reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral relationship including political exchanges, development partnership projects, defence and security cooperation during the second round of Foreign Office Consultations held here.

The Indian side was led by Puneet R. Kundal, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) and the Mozambican side was led by Ismael Valigy, Director for Asia and Oceania in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique.

An External Affairs Ministry release said the two sides also exchanged views on global developments and issues of common interest including cooperation in the United Nations, South African Development Cooperation (SADC)and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

India and Mozambique sides agreed to enhance people-to-people exchanges, and cultural cooperation.

"During the FOC, both delegations reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral relationship, covering political exchanges, development partnership projects, defence and security cooperation, trade and economic matters, consular issues, and cooperation in areas such as agriculture, sports, health," it said.

The Indian side congratulated Mozambique on its election to the non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2023-24.

Both sides also agreed to continue high-level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms to keep the "partnership vibrant and mutually beneficial".

The release said that talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at mutually convenient dates in Maputo.

( With inputs from ANI )

