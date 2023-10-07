India-Nepal holds 15th meeting of Bilateral Consultative Group on security issues

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 7 : The 15th Meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI) was held at Pokhara in Nepal on October 5.

As per the press release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the Indian delegation was led by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs and the Nepali delegation was led by Bhrigu Dhungana, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Nepal government.

The delegations comprised officials from respective Ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, Directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army.

"The BCGSI discussions covered a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defence supplies, training and capacity building, joint military exercises, exchanges including through visits, joint expeditions and adventure activities and cooperation in disaster management and information sharing," the release from the Indian Embassy stated.

The BCGSI, established in 2003 is an important institutional mechanism between India and Nepal for promoting bilateral defence and security cooperation.

