India provides humanitarian support to fisherfolk in north Sri Lanka

Colombo, March 13 Awaiting the discussion on fishing issue across the Palk Strait, India on Sunday initiated a humanitarian assistance programme for fishermen and their families in Sri Lanka's Northern Province.

Inaugurated by Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, 1,200 families spread across Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, and Mannar are to receive food materials and other essential domestic supplies as a part of the programme.

Carried out under grant assistance by India, beneficiaries in Jaffna district were handed over the materials during the inauguration and distribution of materials in other parts of the Province will be carried out in the coming days.

India's humanitarian support follows Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong's visit to North late last December and distribution of Rs. 20 million worth of dry

rations and crab nets to fishermen.

In his remarks at the event, Baglay said that India was a brotherly country which cares for the people of Sri Lanka and mentioned that India will continue to extend such humanitarian assistance in the future too. He also said that both governments are working together towards addressing the issues faced by fishing communities of both countries.

He also inaugurated an artificial limb fitment camp in Jaffna held by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the world's largest organisation for persons with physical disabilities in terms of fitment of artificial limbs and other related aids.

The camp, which is fully supported by the Indian government, was held in collaboration with Jaffna District Development Committee (DDC), and its Chairman and local MP Angajan Ramanathan was present on the occasion.

"The artificial limb fitment camp in Jaffna follows a similar Government of India supported BMVSS camp in Gampaha organised in partnership with Ranaviru Seva Authority. This camp which primarily catered to Sri Lanka Armed Services personnel provided various services such as the Jaipur foot to more than 500 persons with locomotor disabilities," the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

With the end of the civil war in 2009, India in 2010 and 2011 had organised a two similar camps in Vavuniya catering to more than 2,500 persons.

"Northern Province is a region of focus under Government of India's people-centric development partnership initiatives in Sri Lanka. A number of projects cutting across diverse aspects of daily human lives such as housing, education, health, livelihood

development and industrial development, among others have been implemented here. Several other projects are at various stages of implementation," the statement said.

