India raises concern over executions of democracy activists in Myanmar

India on Thursday raised concern over the recent executions of democracy activists in Myanmar which led to widespread criticism of country's military junta from the international community.

"We have noted developments in Myanmar with deep concerns," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the execution of four democracy activists by Myanmar's ruling junta.

Addressing a press briefing today, Bagchi said, "As a neighbouring country, we have always highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution of the issue (in Myanmar). The rule of law and democratic process must be held." "As a friend of the people of Myanmar, we will continue to support Myanmar's return to democracy and stability," he added.

Myanmar's military junta Monday reported the execution of four men in the country's first death sentences carried out in over three decades.

"The Myanmar junta's execution of four men was an act of utter cruelty," said Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "These executions, including of activist Ko Jimmy and opposition lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, followed grossly unjust and politically motivated military trials. This horrific news was compounded by the junta's failure to notify the men's families, who learned about the executions through the junta's media reports."

The volatile situation in Myanmar following the February 1, 2021 coup has increased armed conflict and subsequent population displacement within and across borders, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The United States has condemned the Myanmar military's execution of four pro-democracy leaders and elected officials for exercising their fundamental freedoms.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned the Myanmar military regime's execution of four pro-democracy activists and elected leaders.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the Burma military regime's executions of pro-democracy activists and elected leaders Ko Jimmy, Phyo Zeya Thaw, Hla Myo Aung, and Aung Thura Zaw for the exercise of their fundamental freedoms," Blinken said in a statement.

"These reprehensible acts of violence further exemplify the regime's complete disregard for human rights and the rule of law. Since the February 2021 coup, the regime has perpetuated violence against its own people, killing more than 2,100, displacing more than 700,000, and detaining thousands of innocent people, including members of civil society and journalists," he added.

According to Blinken, the regime's sham trials and these executions are blatant attempts to extinguish democracy; these actions will never suppress the spirit of the brave people of Myanmar.

( With inputs from ANI )

