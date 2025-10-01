India reaffirms commitment to long-standing friendship with Armenia

New Delhi, Oct 1 Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at Armenia's National Day celebrations in New Delhi, reaffirming the nation's commitment to the enduring friendship with the West Asian nation.

The Indian envoy reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to the relations between the two nations and built upon the recent high-level engagements between the leadership of both countries.

Taking to X, the MEA posted, "Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia. He reaffirmed commitment to the long-standing India- Armenia friendship rooted in history, building on recent high-level engagements among the leadership of both countries."

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin and noted that the two nations share warm and growing ties.

Following their interaction, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Very good interaction with Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan. India and Armenia share warm and growing ties, rooted in friendship and mutual cooperation."

Earlier in March, Armenia's Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar.

According to the MEA, the two ministers held productive discussions where they reviewed the whole range of growing India-Armenia bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of political exchanges, trade, economic, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

They agreed to explore cooperation in digital technologies and pharmaceuticals. The discussions also focused on multilateral cooperation at the UN and other fora. The Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global matters of shared interest.

Furthermore, in February, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with his Armenian counterpart, Suren Papikyan, on the sidelines of Aero India 2025, in Bengaluru.

The meeting provided both sides with an opportunity to discuss matters related to bilateral defence cooperation.

They acknowledged the growing significance of defence ties between both nations, which are progressing well with a multi-pronged approach to Military and Military-Technical Cooperation.

They discussed increasing bilateral training cooperation and possibilities of joint ventures between the defence industries of both countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor