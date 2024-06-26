India supportive of Africa's greater role at UN, multilateral forums: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Stating that India and Africa must engage and work together "very closely," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi looks forward to a mutually beneficial and mutually respectful relationship in the true spirit of being a 'Vishwa Bandhu.'

He further stressed that India is supportive of a greater role for Africa in the United Nations and other multilateral forums and invited the African countries to join the International Big Cat Alliance.

The EAM was addressing the Africa Day celebrations in the national capital on Tuesday.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1805638403230515682

The Foreign Minister highlighted that the defence relations between India and Africa are strongly evolving and African Defence Ministers have already held multiple meetings in India.

"Besides training military officers from several countries in our military training institutions, India has also contributed to the setting up of Defence Academies and Colleges in Nigeria, Ethiopia and in Tanzania. We have deployed training teams in several African countries like Botswana, Namibia, Uganda, Lesotho, Zambia, Mauritius, Seychelles and Tanzania, among others.

"India is the third largest contributor to the UN Peace-Keeping Operations with nearly 5000 Indian personnel currently serving in five Peacekeeping Missions in Africa. India has also joined the Djibouti Code of Conduct and the Jeddah Amendment, as an Observer in August 2020, to play an active role in the repression of piracy and armed robbery against ships in the Western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden and in order to secure maritime navigation," he added.

Jaishankar highlighted that India kept Global South at the centre of global discourse during its G20 presidency last year, adding that African Union's inclusion as a permanent G20 member is a matter of 'pride' for New Delhi.

"Given our shared struggles, it is natural that we are supportive of a greater role for Africa in the United Nations and other multilateral fora. During our G-20 Presidency, as you all just saw, India took the decision to keep the global south at the centre of global discourse. We put emphasis on the aspirations of Africa, not just the needs of Africa," he said.

"The inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during our Presidency in 2023 is a matter of great pride for us. We also completely stand behind African Union's 'Ezulwini Consensus' and the 'Sirte Declaration'. We have reiterated our commitment to the global south in the "Voice of Global South Summits" which we held in January and November 2023," Jaishankar added.

The Foreign Minister further appreciated the participation of of African countries in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Global Biofuel Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and invited them to join the International Big Cat Alliance.

"We also value the participation of African countries in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Global Biofuel Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). We are thankful to Africa for helping us recreate our bio-diversity and I take this opportunity to invite African countries to join us in the International Big Cat Alliance," he further said.

He said that India's belief in transformative power of technology, which is providing citizen-centric services to people is also yielding results in Africa. He added that India's strides in its space programme have also opened up exciting avenues for cooperation with Africa.

Calling for closer ties between India and Africa, Jaishankar said he looks forward for the fourth India Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV).

"For all these reasons and more, India and Africa must engage and must work together very closely. In this regard, we look forward to organising the IAFS IV Summit, and we seek your support to do so. We hope that the event would provide a more contemporary agenda of cooperation between us," Jaishankar said.

He also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2018 remarks on India's focus on Africa, "India's priority is not just Africa; India's priority is Africans - every man, woman and child in Africa. Our partnership with Africa is beyond strategic concerns and economic benefits. It is based on the emotional bonds we share and the solidarity we feel."

"I assure you that Africa will be at the top of our priorities. We look forward to a mutually beneficial and mutually respectful relationship in the true spirit of being a Vishwa Bandhu," Jaishankar added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor