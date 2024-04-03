India-Taipei Association condoles loss of lives in Taiwan earthquake

Taipei [Taiwan], April 3 : The India-Taipei Association expressed its deepest condolences to the victims of the earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday, killing seven and injuring over 700 people.

They further prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and extended support for the people of Taiwan during these difficult times.

The India Taipei Association shared a post on X, stating, "India Taipei Association would like to extend our deepest condolences for the victims and heartfelt sympathies for communities affected by the earthquake which struck Taiwan this morning. We sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand ready with the people of Taiwan during these difficult times. #IslandOfResilience."

A powerful 7.4 Ritcher scale magnitude earthquake struck off its east coast on Wednesday morning. A tsunami warning was issued for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands in Japan following a powerful earthquake in Taiwan, which has been downgraded from a warning to an advisory, CNN reported, citing Japan's Meteorological Agency.

The Philippines also issued a tsunami warning to people in the coastal areas across the provinces of Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Isabela, and were "strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move further inland," according to the advisory.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to seven, while 77 remain trapped and over 730 people are believed to be injured, reported The Taiwan News.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said the earthquake registered the second-highest intensity of an "Upper 6" in Hualien County, on the 1-7 intensity scale.

Indian authorities in Taiwan are monitoring the situation and are actively disseminating information for its citizens in the island country.

Speaking to ANI, Hashmi, who is a postdoctoral fellow at the Taiwan Asia Exchange Foundation, said that the Indian authorities in Taiwan have actively responded to the situation to safeguard its nationals in the country, issued an advisory for them and are also in touch with them.

"They have issued an advisory. So definitely, I'm seeing a lot of effort, a lot of messages that have been disseminated since morning," she said.

The Indian researcher highlighted that the authorities are preparing for the aftershocks that could affect the national capital of Taiwan, Taipei.

Earlier today, the India Taipei Association requested to follow advisories issued by the local authorities and also issued a helpline for assistance and guidance to all Indian nationals living in Taiwan. It also urged the Indian nationals in Taiwan to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation.

