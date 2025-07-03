India to set up Skill Development Centre, support "Feed Ghana", to provide affordable healthcare through Jan Aushadhi Kendra: PM Modi

Accra (Ghana) [India], July 3 : India will establish a Skill Development Centre to train youth and support Ghana's 'Feed Ghana' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday, as part of a broader plan to strengthen ties between the two countries.

During a joint press briefing with Ghanaian President John Mahama, PM Modi said India would expand cooperation with Ghana in key sectors including agriculture, education, defence, healthcare and digital payments.

"Today, we have decided to double the ITEC and ICCR scholarships for Ghana. Work will be done to establish a Skill Development Centre for vocational education of youth," PM Modi said.

"In the agricultural sector, we would be happy to cooperate with President Mahama's 'Feed Ghana' program. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendra, India proposes to provide 'affordable healthcare, reliable care' to the citizens of Ghana. We discussed cooperation in vaccine production," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that India plans to double trade with Ghana within the next five years and offer its digital payments system, Bharat UPI, to boost financial connectivity.

"We have decided to double our trade within the next 5 years. In the area of FinTech, Bharat UPI will share the digital payment experience with Ghana," PM Modi said.

Calling India a close partner, he announced the formal upgrade of bilateral ties.

"The President and I have agreed to elevate our bilateral relationship to the level of a 'Comprehensive Partnership.' India is more than just a partner; it stands as a co-traveller in Ghana's journey toward nation-building," PM Modi said.

He also underlined the need for greater cooperation in the field of security under a shared approach.

"In the defence and security sector, we will move forward with the mantra of 'Security through Solidarity'. Cooperation will be increased in areas like training of armed forces, maritime security, defence supply and cyber security," he said.

PM Modi expressed his thanks to Ghana for working closely with India on counter-terrorism.

"We stand united in recognising terrorism as a grave threat to humanity. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ghana for its valuable cooperation in the fight against terrorism. In this regard, we have resolved to further enhance our mutual collaboration in counter-terrorism efforts," he said.

President Mahama welcomed the Indian Prime Minister and said the visit reflected the long-standing friendship between the countries.

"This visit is a testament to the deep rooted historical ties between Ghana and India founded on the visionary leadership of Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and India's former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, as well as the ever-growing bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two sisterly countries for the mutual benefit of our people," he said.

He said both sides held discussions on cooperation in areas such as agriculture, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare and human resources.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over 30 years. The trip is expected to deepen the India-Ghana partnership and signal New Delhi's continued engagement with Africa and the Global South.

