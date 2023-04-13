India, Uganda have very 'converging perpsective' in terms of world outlook: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], April 13 : In terms of the world outlook, India and Uganda have very converging perspectives which are based on the solidarity of the south-south cooperation between the two nations, said Jaihankar on Thursday in a podcast of his recently concluded Uganda visit.

He said that out of many conversations during his visit to Uganda, future cooperation between India-Africa, and especially India -Uganda was an important subject.

Calling the African nation of Uganda "noteworthy", the External Affairs Minister in his podcast said that he has seen new intensity in interactions between New Delhi and Kampala and that even as we look towards the development side, India has a clear purpose with regard to expanding its economic interactions with the African country.

"When I came here to Kampala 2 days ago, I had the privilege of meeting President Museveni almost immediately. I had interaction with the minister of foreign affairs, and defence, the minister of trade, the minister of water resources and many of their colleagues," Jaishankar informed in the podcast that was posted on the EAM's Twitter handle.

He underlined two important events which coincided with his visit.

Talking about the events in his podcast of the Uganda visit, he said, "On was of the inauguration of the campus of National Forensic Science University and second of beginning of construction of solar water pump project which would bring water to half a million Ugandans spread across 20 districts."

He also talked about how India has always had a regular flow of visitors from the Ugandan side.

"In 2015, President Museveni visited India for India-Africa Forum Summit," the EAM said.

Jaishankar also informed that in 2018, PM Modi had paid a return visit to Kampala. Highlighting the ties between the two nations, he further said that the famous Kampala principles still guide India's partnership with the developing world.

Marking a milestone in Indian-Uganda bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar inaugurated the first foreign campus of India's National Forensic Sciences University in Jinja, Uganda on Wednesday.

"A personal vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its international footprint is a matter of particular satisfaction," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also highlighted that this was a proud day for India, a proud day for Uganda and for the India-Uganda relationship. The inauguration of NFSU's Uganda campus is an example of practical cooperation between the two nations, he added.

Mentioning the courses offered by this university - Forensic Sciences in behavioural sciences, cyber security, digital forensics and allied sciences - Jaishakar said that he was confident that these courses will be in high demand and will bring immense benefits to all the stakeholders in Uganda and in Africa.

Jaishankar on Monday met Uganda's President Yoweri K Museveni at his farm in Rwakitura and congratulated the country on assuming the chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

"Privileged to call on President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at his farm in Rwakitura. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his guidance on furthering our traditional and long-standing ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

He also discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains.

Notably, EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to further strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the two countries.

