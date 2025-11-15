India-UK Army Exercise Ajeya Warrior to be conducted in Rajasthan, to strengthen joint counter-terrorism ops

New Delhi [India], November 15 : The 8th edition of the biennial joint bilateral exercise, 'Ajeya Warrior', between the Indian and British Army will be conducted from 17 to 30 November at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, said Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) of the Indian Army.

In a post on X, it highlighted that the exercise aims to strengthen operational synergy in joint Counter-Terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment.

ADG-PI said on X, "Exercise AJEYAWARRIOR 2025. The 8th edition of the biennial joint bilateral Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR between the #IndianArmy and the #BritishArmy will be conducted from 17 to 30 November 2025 at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan. The exercise aims to strengthen operational synergy in joint Counter-Terrorism operations in semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of the #UN mandate. It reflects the shared commitment of #India and the #UnitedKingdom towards global peace and security, while further deepening #DefenceCooperation, camaraderie and mutual trust between both armies."

According to an earlier release by the Ministry of Defence, the 7th edition of joint military exercise "AJEYA WARRIOR-23" between India and the United Kingdom was conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom in 2023.

The exercise aims at building positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking company-level sub-conventional operations in urban and semi-urban environments under UN mandate, in addition to developing inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie, and friendship between the two armies.

The army exercise comes shortly after India and the United Kingdom successfully held Exercise Konkan off the West Coast of India earlier in October this year.

The Indian Navy and Royal Navy bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 commenced on October 5, off the western coast of India. Over the past two decades, this exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies.

