India, UK convene second 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 4 : The second India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue convened in New Delhi on Tuesday, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

The Indian delegation was led by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Europe West, Ministry of External Affairs, and Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary, International Cooperation, Ministry of Defence, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Representing the UK were Ben Mellor, India Director, Indian Ocean Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and Shimon Fhima, Director Strategic Programmes, Ministry of Defence.

Discussions revolved around the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and highlighted the significance of sustained high-level engagement to advance the bilateral relationship.

Both delegations reviewed progress under the India-UK Roadmap 2030 and emphasized revitalizing the partnership by identifying new areas of collaboration, added the release.

Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "The second India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue was held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Europe West) & Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Ministry of Defence, India on the Indian side and Ben Mellor, Director Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office & Shimon Fhima, Strategic Operations Director, Ministry of Defence on the UK side. Both sides reviewed progress made in diverse areas of India-UK cooperation and discussed ways for further strengthening India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1863927622175961495

Key priorities included strengthening economic and trade ties with a focus on the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA), enhancing defence and security cooperationparticularly in cyber and counter-terrorismand fostering innovation in emerging technologies. Other areas of focus included clean energy, health, and expanding cultural, educational, and people-to-people linkages.

The dialogue also spotlighted significant progress in diverse sectors, marked by initiatives such as the Technology and Security Initiative, the UK-India Infrastructure Finance Bridge, the Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership, and advancements on the Defence Industrial Roadmap. Both sides acknowledged the importance of these initiatives in reinforcing collaboration and achieving shared objectives.

Additionally, the dialogue served as a platform to exchange views on global and regional developments. Both sides reiterated their commitment to a shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The emphasis on this vision underscores their joint strategic interests in addressing global challenges and fostering regional security.

The dialogue concluded with an agreement to hold the third edition in the UK in 2025 at a mutually convenient date, further solidifying the trajectory of their dynamic and evolving partnership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor