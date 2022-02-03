India, UK hold UN Consultations in New Delhi

India and the UK held UN Consultations in New Delhi and briefed each other on their respective priorities in the UN Security Council, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the MEA said discussions focused on issues related to the UNSC agenda, in particular counterterrorism, peacekeeping, working methods of UNSC Sanctions Committees and UNSC reforms.

Both sides also exchanged views on current regional and global developments. The MEA said that the Indian side conveyed its best wishes to the UK for its upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council in April 2022.

Both sides also agreed to work closely together across multilateral platforms and looked forward to deepening cooperation in the framework of the Commonwealth, in particular leading up to the CHOGM Summit in June 2022.

The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN Political), Ministry of External Affairs and the UK side was led by Harriet Mathews CMG OBE, Deputy Political Director for UN, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

