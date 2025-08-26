India, US hold 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue; focus on critical minerals exploration, defence ties

New Delhi [India], August 26 : The India-US 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue, held virtually on Monday, placed a strong emphasis on critical minerals exploration as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, with officials committing to deepen ties in this strategic sector along with other sectors, including trade, investment, energy security, civil-nuclear cooperation, counternarcotics and counterterrorism cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a release.

According to the MEA release, the dialogue was co-chaired by MEA's Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur and Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Vishwesh Negi and US Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Bethany P Morrison and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P Royal.

The dialogue underscored the growing partnership between the two nations with advanced discussions on critical minerals exploration alongside other shared priorities, including trade and investment, energy security with a focus on civil-nuclear cooperation, counternarcotics, counterterrorism, and defence collaboration.

"Through this dialogue, officials advanced bilateral initiatives, discussed regional security developments, and exchanged perspectives on a number of shared strategic priorities. They discussed trade and investment; energy security, including strengthening civil-nuclear cooperation; critical minerals exploration; counternarcotics and counterterrorism cooperation; and more," the release, issued on Tuesday, read.

A significant outcome was the commitment to enhance defence cooperation, with both sides looking forward to signing a new ten-year Framework for the India-US Major Defence Partnership.

This framework also aims to bolster defence industrial, scientific, and technological cooperation, operational coordination, regional collaboration, and information-sharing.

The dialogue is built on the progress of the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) initiative, designed to shape the partnership for the 21st century and beyond.

The chairs reaffirmed their dedication to fostering a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region through the Quad framework, which includes India, the US, Japan, and Australia. This aligns with ongoing efforts to address regional security challenges and promote a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting concluded with the chairs expressing appreciation for the productive discussions and enthusiasm for further enhancing the breadth and depth of the bilateral relationship.

