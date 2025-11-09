Indian Ambassador makes courtesy call on Nepal Home Minister, discuss about assistance for March election

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 9 : Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two discussed matters related to peace and security for the election announced for March 5, 2026.

At the meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Home Minister informed the Indian Ambassador that maintaining peace and order, ending corruption, and ensuring good governance were the government's top priorities.

Minister Aryal said the government is working around the clock to hold the election on the stipulated date in a peaceful and fear-free atmosphere.

According to Minister Aryal, "the bilateral relations between Nepal and India will continue to remain strong." He added that India's role in border security management is crucial before and during the election, as both countries share an open border.

In response, Ambassador Srivastava expressed confidence that the March 5 election to the House of Representatives in Nepal would be held successfully.

He further stated that the friendly relations between the two countries would continue to progress smoothly and positively, adding that India was committed to playing a constructive role in ensuring the successful conduct of the election to the House of Representatives in Nepal.

Nepal is marching on the last week of the new voter registration process to include left-out young voters.

Starting September 26, the Election Commission resumed voter registration after President Ram Chandra Paudel issued an ordinance clearing legal hurdles to open the voter roll.

As per the ordinance, any Nepali citizen who turns 18 by March 4, 2026, can register. The commission has set November 16 as the deadline to update the list.

As per the Election Commission of Nepal, 18,148,654 voters have been listed as of Chaitra-end (mid-April) in the previous Nepali year 2081.

As many as 17,988,570 voters, including 9,140,806 men, 8,847,579 women, and 185 from other categories, were eligible to cast their ballots in November 2022. By April 2025, in two and a half years, the number increased by 160,054 to 18,148,654.

It was projected that 18,168,230 citizens would have reached voting age by November 2, 2025. As of mid-April, 18,148,654 voters had already been registered, an increase of roughly 160,000 compared to the 2022 general elections.

