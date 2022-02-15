Indian Ambassador meets UAE education minister, discusses cooperation in field of education

Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sunjay Sudhir on Tuesday met UAE Education Minister Hussain Al Hammadi and discussed further enhancement of cooperation between both countries in the field of education.

The UAE education minister reaffirmed the value that the UAE accords to Indian Human Resources and their contributions.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in UAE said, "Amb Sunjay Sudhir met Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE's Minister of Education and discussed further enhancement of Indian-UAE cooperation in the field of education. Exploring new avenues of learning, together!"

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972 and enjoy strong bonds of friendship based on age-old cultural, religious and economic ties between the two nations.

