Indian-American Hirsh Singh enters 2024 US presidential bid

Indian-American engineer, Hirsh Vardhan Singh, has announced his bid for the US Presidential race, becoming the third person of Indian descent after Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy to enter the Republican field of candidates eyeing to become the next US President.

As per a report by the Hill, Singh officially filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday. As per the report by Hill, Singh ran in the Republican primaries for governor of New Jersey in 2017 and 2021, for a House seat in 2018 and for Senate in 2020. However, he was unable to fetch the GOP nomination. He campaigned as a more conservative option in his latest run for governor and was more closely aligned with Trump than the eventual nominee, Jack Ciattarelli. Singh ended up coming in at third for the nomination. The 38-year-old in his announcement said, "I'm the only pure-blood candidate for president because I never gave in to the Covid vaccinations."In the video, Singh described himself as an "America First constitutional carry and pro-life conservative who helped restore the conservative wing of New Jersey’s Republican Party starting in 2017."He additionally took a firm stance against schools "endangering" children.