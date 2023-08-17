Indian Coast Guard pulls off daring operation, evacuates Chinese national

New Delhi [India], August 17 : In a daring operation amidst the challenging weather conditions and dark night, Indian Coast Guard evacuated a Chinese national from Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 on Wednesday.

The Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 was enroute from China to UAE, when a patient-reported chest pains and symptoms of cardiac arrest.

"In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms," Indian Coast Guard said on the X (formerly known as Twitter)

On Wednesday, the Indian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, received information that one of the crew members of the vessel had a cardiac arrest with high BP and required urgent medical attention.

Communication was established immediately with the vessel and provided necessary telemedicine advice. Considering the best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted.

CG ALH MK-III safely evacuated the patient from the vessel.

The patient was administered with first-aid and subsequently, handed over to the agent for further medical management.

The exemplary operation undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled saving the life of a foreign national at sea and reaffirms the Indian Coast Guards' commitment to the motto “We Protect.”

