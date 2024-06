International Yoga Day 2024: Indian Embassy Celebrates with Yoga Session in Washington (Watch Video)

New Delhi, June 20: The Indian Embassy in the US has organised a Yoga session in Washington ahead of International Yoga Day, which is celebrated worldwide on June 21. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy shared, "International Yoga Day 2024 celebrated by the Indian Embassy in the US at the picturesque and serene Wharf in Washington. Various community organisations participated enthusiastically in the Yoga and meditation session."



Watch Video:



#WATCH | The US: The Indian Embassy organised a Yoga session in Washington, DC ahead of International Day of Yoga. A large number of people participated in the Yoga session at The Wharf in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/geMdiH00YQ — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

#YogaForAll

Chargè d’affaires Ambassador @ranganathan_sr noted that the ancient practice of Yoga has travelled far and wide following its inception in India and today there are hundreds of millions of followers of this discipline around the world. pic.twitter.com/EjFFSUXQJi— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 20, 2024

Highlighting #IDY2024 theme celebrating #YogaForSelfAndSociety, the event included elements to inspire embrace of environment friendly products and practices in daily life. pic.twitter.com/bzEYVyJYJY— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 20, 2024

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2024: 5 Benefits of Yoga for Physical and Mental Health.

Emphasising the global reach and popularity of Yoga, Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy Supriya Ranganathan noted that the ancient practice of Yoga has travelled far and wide following its inception in India and today there are hundreds of millions of followers of this discipline around the world.

Outlining the theme of International Yoga Day 2024, "Yoga for Self and Society", the event also aimed to promote adopting environment-friendly products and practices in daily life.

"Highlighting International Yoga Day 2024 theme celebrating #YogaForSelfAndSociety, the event included elements to inspire the embrace of environment-friendly products and practices in daily life," the Embassy stated in another post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor