Indian envoy condemns "vandalization" of Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne by "pro-Khalistani elements"

Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra on Tuesday visited the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne and condemned its "vandalization" by "pro-Khalistani elements."

He also said that the "place of worship has always been revered by all communities and faiths."

"Visited the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne, a place of worship that has always been revered by all communities and faiths. That makes its vandalization with hate-filled graffiti by pro-Khalistani elements even more condemnable. Confident that they will not succeed," tweeted Vohra.

On Sunday, men from alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands, The Australia Today reported.

Taking to Twitter, The Australia Today said that "five people were sent to the hospital after the attack."

"Another video of #Khalistan goons running a mock in #Melbourne's Federation Square Five injured one in Hospital," The Australia Today tweeted.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them. One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia was also appalled to see violence at Fed Square in Melbourne.

"I was appalled to see violence at Fed Square in Melbourne...People have right to engage in peaceful protest in Australia, but there's no place for violence or vandalism...Pleased that police responded quickly & are investigating," tweeted Watts MP.

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Andrew Giles was concerned to see the violence that break out at Federation Square in Melbourne.

"I was concerned to see violence break out at Federation Square in Melbourne on Sunday. Australia respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest and supports the non-violent expression of views. Pleased @VictoriaPolice responded quickly and are investigating," tweeted Giles.

Earlier, Indian envoy Vohra paid his respects at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne and discussed the community's concerns over the temple's recent vandalization. The violence witnessed in Melbourne on Sunday was also discussed.

"Paid respects today at the sacred BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, a place of spirituality and service. Discussed the peaceful community's concerns over the recent attack by vandals, and the disturbing violence witnessed yesterday in Melbourne," the Indian High Commissioner to Australia said.

BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was allegedly vandalized by anti-India elements with anti-India slogans written on the walls of the temple, located in the suburb of Mill Park, The Australia Today reported.

Patel, an onlooker shared how he witnessed the vandalized walls of the temple when he visited the site on Thursday.

"When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistani hatred towards Hindus," The Australia Today quoted Patel as saying.

He added, "I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters."

Issuing a statement to The Australia Today, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir stated that they are "deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate."

It said that they have remained committed to "peaceful coexistence and dialogue to all faiths." BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir further said that they have informed the authorities regarding the incident, as per The Australia Today report.

Various Hindu temples have recently been vandalized in Australia. India condemned the vandalization of Hindu temples in Australia and said that the matter has been raised with the Australian government in Canberra and asked for expeditious investigation against the perpetrators.

( With inputs from ANI )

