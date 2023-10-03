Indian envoy to Panama pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Indian diaspora ladies sing 'Gandhi bhajans'

Panama City [Panama], October 3 : India's ambassador to Panama Sumit Seth paid floral tribute at the Gandhi statue on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

Seth along with the Indian diaspora in Panama offer tributes at the Gandhi statue at 5 de Mayo Plaza in Panama City.

He further addressed the gathering at the Gandhi Jayanti celebration.

Moreover, ladies of the Indian diaspora in Panama, sang Gandhi Bhajans during the tribute ceremony.

Sharing on their official 'X' handle, the Indian embassy in Panama stated, "H.E. Ambassador Dr Sumit Seth paid floral tribute at Gandhi Statue and addressed the gathering on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti celebration at 5 de Mayo plaza in Panama City. Ladies of Indian Diaspora sang Gandhi Bhajans.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy #gandhijayanthi2023."

The official Republican Band played 'Jana Gana Mana', the national anthem of India at the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Other countries also came forward and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Monday.

French Embassy in India on Monday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and said that France upheld the values of non-violence, peace and tolerance stated by Mahatma Gandhi.

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor, offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and emphasized the relevance of the Father of the Nation and his message on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, to mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud and Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue installed at the centre of Tavistock Square in London, UK.

India’s Consulate General in New York on Monday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and the International Day of Non-violence in Manhattan in collaboration with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

