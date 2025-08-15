Indian High Commission in London marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with tribute to victims, survivors

London [UK], August 15 : The High Commission of India in London observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with a commemorative event to honour the lives lost and the strength of those who survived during the partition of India in 1947.

During the ceremony, High Commissioner V. Doraiswami emphasised the significance of remembering this chapter in the nation's history, stating, "Partition is a chapter of our nation's history that must never be forgotten, and that it serves as a reminder of our endurance as well as the unifying power of our diversity."

On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, @HCI_London hosted a commemorative event to honour the lives lost and the strength of those who survived. In his remarks, HC @VDoraiswami emphasised that Partition is a chapter of our nation’s history that must never be forgotten, and that it… pic.twitter.com/uwG9c1f7Df— India in the UK (@HCI_London) August 14, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

"On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, @HCI_London hosted a commemorative event to honour the lives lost and the strength of those who survived, "High Commission of India in London wrote in a post on X.

"In his remarks, HC @VDoraiswami emphasised that Partition is a chapter of our nation's history that must never be forgotten, and that it serves as a reminder of our endurance as well as the unifying power of our diversity," the post added.

The event featured the screening of a short segment from the documentary film Beyond Partition, presented by Lalit Mohan Joshi, a former journalist, filmmaker, and founder-director of the South Asian Cinema Foundation (SACF).

"Former journalist, filmmaker and founder Director of South Asian Cinema Foundation (SACF), @Lalitmohanjoshi presented a short clip from his documentary film 'Beyond Partition," the post said.

India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh.…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2025

}}}}

Sharing the post on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh."

"Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together," the post added.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an annual national memorial day observed on 14 August in India, commemorating the victims and sufferings of people during the 1947 partition of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor