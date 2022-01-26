Indian Mission in Pakistan observes 73rd Republic Day by hoisting national flag

Indian mission in Pakistan under Charge d' Affaires Dr Suresh Kumar hoisted India's national flag and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's message as a part of observing 73rd Republic Day.

"On the occasion of #RepublicDay2022 Dr Suresh Kumar, Cd'A hoisted the Tricolour at HCI Islamabad and read the President's message," tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

