Indian Mission in Pakistan observes 73rd Republic Day by hoisting national flag
By ANI | Published: January 26, 2022 04:25 PM2022-01-26T16:25:20+5:302022-01-26T16:35:17+5:30
Indian mission in Pakistan under Charge d' Affaires Dr Suresh Kumar hoisted India's national flag and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's message as a part of observing 73rd Republic Day.
Indian mission in Pakistan under Charge d' Affaires Dr Suresh Kumar hoisted India's national flag and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's message as a part of observing 73rd Republic Day.
"On the occasion of #RepublicDay2022 Dr Suresh Kumar, Cd'A hoisted the Tricolour at HCI Islamabad and read the President's message," tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app