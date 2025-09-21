Indian Navy joins multinational submarine rescue exercise in Singapore with INS Nistar

Singapore City [Singapore], September 21 : The Indian Navy is collaborating with 17 partner nations to refine standard operating procedures ahead of the upcoming sea phase of the ongoing multinational submarine rescue drill, Exercise Pacific Reach 2025, in Singapore.

As part of this, INS Nistar, India's indigenously built diving support vessel, has arrived in Singapore to participate in Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR25), a prestigious international submarine rescue exercise.

Speaking with ANI, Commanding Officer Amitsubhro Banerji highlighted INS Nistar's dual roles conducting deep-sea diving operations and serving as a mothership for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) during submarine rescue missions.

"INS Nistar is a diving support vessel with two main roles. The first one is to carry out diving operations in deep seas, to the clear depths... The second one is to carry out duties of mothership for the DSRV and rescues of submarine operations...," said Banerji.

The vessel, indigenously built at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, is the first of its class among two diving support vessels under construction. INS Nistar was commissioned on July 18. The ship is 120 meters long, displaces 10,000 tons, and extends to 134 meters in length with the DSRV onboard.

The ship has been built specifically to carry out these assigned roles. Officer-in-charge of the Submarine Rescue Unit East of the Eastern Naval Command, Captain Vikas Gautam, emphasised the pride in participating in XPR25, underscoring India's commitment to protecting submariners worldwide.

"It's a matter of great pride to be participating in XPR25, which is globally recognised as the most comprehensive and collaborative exercise dedicated to submarine rescue in the world... The exercise is being conducted in two phases. The harbour phase from 15th to 21st of September and the sea phase from 21st to 29th of September. Our presence here in the exercise reflects upon our enduring commitment towards safeguarding the lives of submariners, not just of our navy but also of other navies who may require assistance at sea... We, from the Submarine Rescue Unit East, are presently here exercising in Singapore, embarked on INS Nistar. The unit is embarked along with its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV)...," Gautam told ANI.

Indian Navy's latest indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), INS Nistar, made its maiden port call at Changi, Singapore, on September 14.

Commissioned on July 18, INS Nistar is considered a major step in India's push for self-reliance, with more than 80 per cent indigenisation achieved in its construction. Equipped with a Side Scan Sonar, Work and observation class ROVs, and advanced deep-sea diving systems, the ship will act as a mothership (MoSHIP) for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV).

Exercise Pacific Reach 2025, hosted by Singapore, has drawn participation from more than 40 nations, either as active participants or observers. The exercise is structured into two phases harbour and sea.

The week-long harbour phase features technical discussions on submarine rescue systems, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), medical symposiums, and cross-deck visits among participating navies.

The sea phase will see INS Nistar and the Submarine Rescue Unit East engage in multiple intervention and rescue drills with multinational assets in the South China Sea.

