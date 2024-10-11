"Indian women are dreamers and doers": US envoy Eric Garcetti calls for women empowerment on 'Durga Puja'

New Delhi [India], October 11 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti extended his greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja while ravishing praises on Indian women, who he said are not "dreamers and doers" and stressed the need to encourage more women achieve their dreams.

In a video message posted on the social media platform X, the US envoy said that the festival is an "exciting and wonderful time" to celebrate women's strength, courage and tenacity.

He said that this occasion is an opportunity to honour the work of women as well as their allies in overcoming difficulties and creating a just and equitable world.

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/1844687429577437682

"Durga Puja is an exciting and wonderful time that encourages us to celebrate women's strength, courage and tenacity. People of all faiths use this as an opportunity to honour the work of women and allies of women to overcome difficulties and to create a more equitable and just world for all. The Indian women and girls I meet are dreamers and doers. They are leading our relationship forward and becoming changemakers, innovators, entrepreneurs, service members, activists, public servants and so much more," Garcetti said.

He said the women and girls were "powerhouses" for India as well as for the world. The Ambassador stressed the need to ensure that women and girls have tools for success for the benefit of all.

"Women and girls are powerhouses for India and for the world and in order for all of us to benefit, though, we need to ensure that women and girls have the tools they need to succeed and ensure more girls enter and stay in school and pursue more opportunities for continuing and higher education. That means encouraging more women to engage in entrepreneurship and in business and it means helping ensure more women don't just join the workforce but stay in it as well," the US envoy said.

He further said that he loves the "bright and joyful spirit" of Durga Puja and he stands firm in their commitment to fostering religious freedom, rights and dignity.

"I love the bright and joyful festive spirit of Durga Puja and celebrating diversity while also promoting religious harmony. We stand firm in our commitment to foster religious freedom, rights and dignity for all," Garcetti said.

The festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture.

From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. In other parts of the country, during the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.

During the nine days, people observe ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes. In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous and fulfilled lives.

