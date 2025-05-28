India's all-party delegation meets Indonesia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 28 : The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held a meeting with Indonesia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arief Havas Oegroseno, on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

Earlier in the day, an all-party delegation met Vice Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, and Chairperson of the Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, Muhammad Rofiqi, to brief them on India's strong commitment against terrorism.

During the meeting, the Indonesian side condemned terrorism and said that they believe in dialogue for resolving problems and not terrorism, as it is against humanity.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Hon. Mr. Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation and Hon. Mr. Muhammad Rofiqi, S.H Chairperson of Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, to sensitise them on India's strong commitment against terrorism. Indonesian side conveyed that they condemn terrorism and believe in dialogue for solving problems, not terrorism as it is against humanity, supporting India's zero-tolerance approach."

The all-party delegation also met ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn in Jakarta. During the meeting, the two sides firmly condemned terrorism in all its forms, reiterating their commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring regional peace and security.

On Wednesday, the all-party delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. The Indian embassy said that India is committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Members of Parliament arrived in Jakarta after concluding their visit to Singapore.

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and injured several others. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths of terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

