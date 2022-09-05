India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $3 bn in last week of Aug

September 5, 2022

New Delhi, Sep 5 India's foreign exchange or forex reserves fell by $3 billion in the last week ...

New Delhi, Sep 5 India's foreign exchange or forex reserves fell by $3 billion in the last week of August.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly supplementary data, the country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $3 billion to $561.046 billion in the week ending August 26, compared to $564.053 billion in the previous week.

This is the fourth straight week when foreign exchange reserves have continued with their declining trend.

India's forex reserves have fallen by more than $70 billion since the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war in February.

Also they have slid by more than $80 billion since October 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

