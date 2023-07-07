'India's Got Talent' can change lives, says Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai, July 7 Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is all set to reprise her role as a judge on 'India's Got Talent' season 10, said that the reality show has the ability to change lives, and she cannot wait to witness awe-inspiring talent.

Expressing her excitement, Shilpa shared: "India is racing ahead to become a force to be reckoned with, backed by a talent pool which is already making its mark on a global level, proof being our Talent being unique and outstanding on even America's Got Talent (AGT)."

"Be it dance, singing, magic, stunts, comedy – you name it, and India has it all. I am ecstatic to be returning as a judge on India's Got Talent, which celebrates 'hunar' in all forms. Last season, this stage brought alive daring acts and age-old art forms, introducing viewers to the real India."

"And this being the 10th season, a milestone to celebrate, I cannot wait to witness awe-inspiring talent. Being a judge on such a huge platform has been exciting and a learning curve for me as well, and I feel privileged to be a part of the transformational journey of budding talent."

"India's Got Talent has the ability to change lives and I am looking forward to discovering unique talents along with my co-judges, Kirron Ma'am and Badshah," she added.

'India's Got Talent' will premiere from July 29 on Sony TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor