India's Uma Sekhar gets elected to Governing Council of UNIDROIT in historic victory

Rome [Italy], December 14 : In a historic decision, India's first woman candidate, Uma Sekhar, was elected to the Governing Council of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) on Thursday, according to sources.

Notably, the Governing Council consists of 25 positions, all of which are held by distinguished legal experts.

According to the sources, the candidates from Russia, the USA and China failed to win positions on the governing council.

In today's election, there were 32 contestants in the fray including those from USA, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, France, and others.

Uma Sekhar was elected to the Governing Council of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) with 45 votes out of 59 votes in the first round at the elections held in Rome, Italy, the source said.

The source said that in order to be elected to the Governing Council, 21 votes were required.

India will be a member of the Governing Council for the period 2024-28, it added.

Following the election of India to the governing council of UNIDROIT, the Embassy of India in Rome said that it is a privilege to be a part of organisation's policy making process.

"Delighted to announce that India got elected to UNIDROIT Governing Council today in a fiercely contested election. Privileged to be part of the organisation's policy making process. India also successfully completes its tenure as President of the GA for the year 2022-23. @MEAIndia" the Indian Embassy in Rome wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) is an independent intergovernmental Organisation with its seat in Rome, Italy.

Its purpose is to study needs and methods for modernising, harmonising and co-ordinating private and in particular commercial law as between States and groups of States and to formulate uniform law instruments, principles and rules to achieve those objectives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor