India's unique named military satellites acts as shield against Chinese spy ships

The surveillance satellite GSAT 7, 'Rukmini' has been acting as Indian Navy's eye in the high seas, especially in tracking Chinese movements in the Indian Ocean along with GSAT-7A (Angry Bird) As of today, GSAT-7 (Rukmini) and GSAT-7A (Angry Bird) are India’s only two dedicated military satellites made for the Navy and Air Force respectively. GSAT 7 satellite was launched in 2013 and is also called Rukmini. It was India’s first military satellite and is used by the Indian Navy.ISRO had defined GSAT-7 as “an advanced communication satellite providing a wide range of service spectrum from low bit rate voice to high bit rate data communication. The satellite connects the Navy’s warships, aircraft, submarines and land-based communication systems in real-time.

Meanwhile, GSAT 7A called ‘Angry Bird was launched in 2018. It is a dedicated satellite for Indian Air Force.It connects various IAF platforms like aircraft, choppers, drones, airborne early warning and control systems and radars, among others.Currently, the army is using 30% of the communication capabilities of the GSAT 7A. The two satellites have become a huge topic of discussion now on social media. For the unversed, India has put a shield against the Chinese Ship that came to spy in the Indian Ocean with a satellite signal shield. India has deployed four satellites and a warship to counter the security threat posed by the Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 5 anchored at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port. India is using satellites to monitor the Chinese spy ship which is capable of monitoring satellites. For this purpose, India has deployed two GSAT 7 satellites, RISAT and Emisat spy satellite and Navy's communication warship. Signal shielding was done using the Kautilya electronic intelligence package on the Emisat satellite. The shield can intercept and deflect surveillance signals from Chinese spy ships. The massive antennas, radars, sensors, data-absorbing systems and surveillance signals from Chinese spy satellites on the Chinese ship can be intercepted.The surveillance activities of the Chinese ship are done with the help of Chinese satellites. The American warning is that it is mainly used for war purposes. Taking this into account, India is taking precautions.