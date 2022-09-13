Indices end higher; Sensex above 60,000, Nifty over 18,000

Mumbai, Sep 13 Benchmark indices ended higher with Sensex and Nifty both closing over 60,000 and 18,000 respectively, due to firm inflows from foreign investors and improving macro parameters.

At close, Sensex ended 455.95 points or 0.76 per cent up at 60,572.08, and Nifty closed up 133.70 points or 0.75 per cent at 18,070.05. About 1,865 shares have advanced, 1,632 shares declined and 103 shares remained unchanged.

Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, and Bajaj Finance were major gainers on the Sensex. BSE LargeCap ended up 0.70 per cent, BSE MidCap were up 0.32 per cenrt and BSE SmallCap closed up 0.24 per cent.

"Markets continued to remain in the thick of the action, aided by strong global cues and FII buying momentum. What is adding to the fizz has been the return of the FIIs into local shares over the past month or so and the falling US dollar index. If the US inflation level shows some moderation, markets may gain more ground," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Among sectors, metals, banks, capital goods and FMCG indices rose the most while oil & gas and realty indices fell the most.

Asian equities extended the global rally in risk assets amid speculation Tuesday's US consumer price data will support bets that inflation there is near peaking.

European stocks advanced on Tuesday for the fourth straight session, with underlying sentiment boosted by M&A talk and hopes for a softer US inflation reading.

"We expect market momentum to continue in the near term with Nifty heading towards 18,200 zones. Positive global cues, strengthening of rupee and drop in 10 year bond yield to five month low are some of the key positives," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

