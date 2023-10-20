Indo-Canadian man who strangled pregnant wife granted full parole

Toronto, Oct 20 A 51-year-old Indian-origin former high school teacher, who strangled his four-months pregnant wife and burned her body in 2006, has been granted full parole in Canada.

Mukhtiar Singh Panghali was initially sentenced to life in prison in 2011, without the possibility of parole for 15 years, for killing Manjit at their Surrey home in British Columbia, the CBC News channel reported.

Police found 31-year-old Manjit's burned body on a beach near Roberts Bank in Delta five days after she was reported missing by her husband in October 2006.

Panghali, who was first arrested in 2007, lost an appeal regarding his life sentence for second-degree murder in 2012.

He was granted day parole last year, and allowed unescorted temporary absences from jail in 2021, according to the news report.

The Parole Board of Canada, while granting full parole to Panghali this month, hoped that he would not pose a risk to society, and that his release would help facilitate his reintegration into society at large.

"Since your release on day parole, you have not posed any significant management concern and appear to be reintegrating appropriately. You have several positive supports and now, you have the support of the (Correctional Services of Canada) for full parole," a decision addressed to Panghali read.

Attaching conditions on his release, the Board asked Panghali to refrain from alcohol and report all sexual and non-sexual relationships with women to his parole officer.

He has also been asked not to contact Manjit's biological family, which includes his daughter, who was four years old at the time of her mother's death.

The Board said Panghali showed remorse -- despite initially "minimising and avoiding" his responsibility in the crime for years.

"You voiced regret for your actions, appeared future-oriented and outlined your short- and long-term goals for your future," the board wrote of Panghali's parole hearing.

"Your goal is to be a good father to your daughter, regardless if she resumes contact with you or not," it said.

In 2014, a Supreme Court judge in British Columbia awarded more than $600,000 to Maya Panghali, the couple's daughter who is now being raised by Manjit's sister.

