International singer Mary Millben hails PM Modi’s proposal for inclusion of African Union in G20

Washington DC [US], September 7 : Ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in India, award-winning and international singer Mary Millben hailed New Delhi’s proposal regarding the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 grouping.

Laying emphasis on the role of the Global South, she said that it can now shape policies and be the voice of the marginalized, uphold democratic values and foster human dignity.

Addressing the G20 Summit in a video message, Millben said, “At the dawn of the G20 summit in New Delhi this week, I stand before you brimming with hope, hope for a future aligned with the values we hold dear; equality, justice, and human dignity for all. It is my privilege to address you on the profound significance of India-Africa relations in the 21st century, the heartland values across borders, the pivotal role of the US in India, and the power of culture in unifying the world”.

She also hailed the ancient and historic bond between India and Africa and applauded PM Modi’s proposal for the inclusion of the African Union in the G20.

“From ancient trade routes to solidarity in the struggle for independence. this shared history binds India and 54 African countries in a unique way, fostering mutual respect and fraternity. The footsteps of our ancestors traversing the Indian Ocean laid the foundation of friendship between our nations. Today, in partnership, we renew that commitment to walk hand in hand towards a future of shared prosperity,” she said.

She added, “I applaud Prime Minister Modi’s proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20. The Global South can now shape policies impacting our world, with this privilege comes the duty, to be the voice of the marginalized, uphold democratic values and foster human dignity. the enduring friendship between the US and India must also champion this cause. a cause that ensures all voices are represented in solving the world’s most challenging problems”.

Notably, India under its G20 presidency has laid special emphasis on giving voice to the countries of Global South and the issues concerning them.

India has also proposed for the inclusion of African Union — a union of 55 countries from the African continent — as a permanent member of the G20, a proposal which has reicevd massive support and appreciation.

Millben also said that Africa is an untapped continent with tremendous economic potential waiting to be unleashed, and India is prepared to be Africa’s steadfast partner in realizing this promise.

She further stated that the Indian diaspora in Africa and the African diaspora in India have preserved the heritage of the motherland while assimilating into local cultures, and this cross-pollination of traditions has enriched both societies.

“But the real change from north to south, east to west, starts from within and echoes across our nation’s heartlands. the US-India partnership is rooted in the essence of the heartland. Our farmers toil on the land, energy workers fuel our homes, and soldiers guard our freedom. their values of service, courage and community, are the true backbone of society. may we always celebrate these unsung heroes walking the path of sacrifice with honesty and grit,” she added.

Millben said that as we shape the global agenda on issues of women's empowerment and religious freedom, we must tap into the unifying force of culture - art, music, literature, and spiritual truth.

“These require no translation and speak directly to the cadence of the soul. in my role as a singer and cultural ambassador, I have experienced first-hand how music dissolves borders. how spiritual truth sets us all free. how arts and culture become the thread binding nations together. let cultural diplomacy be our force towards a more tolerant, just, and equal world,” she said.

Millben further called on the people to harness the bonds of history, the potential of trade, the strength of diasporas, and the power of global cooperation to usher in an era of progress and unity.

“I began with hope, I end with faith. Faith in our collective will to do what is right and just. I have a strong conviction in the human capacity to unite for justice. one earth, one family, one future. Let this summit advance us many miles on the road towards securing dignity for all people, all religions, all races, and all nations. our journey has just begun. May god bless you, god bless India, and may god bless the United States of America,” she added.

International singer Mary Millben is praised for her bipartisan platform. Her greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism across the world. She has now performed the national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US presidents - President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, international royalty, and world leaders.

Notably, Mary has been featured at the White House, the US Congress, the 2016 Rio Olympics, the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), Off-Broadway, and in concert halls worldwide.

She is formally recognized as a US State Department cultural envoy and regarded as a cultural ambassador across the world for her effective leadership in cultural diplomacy, interfaith dialogue, and advocacy for global inclusion.

Mary’s artistic career has a very intimate perspective and inside relationship with American politics and Washington DC, blessed with bipartisan support from the US Senate and US House of Representatives leadership.

Following in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr. and his pilgrimage to India in 1959, in August 2022, Mary made her first trip to India performing in celebration of India’s 75th anniversary of Independence as an official guest from the US invited by the government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

She made history, as the first American and African-American artist to be invited to India for the Independence Day observance and for an audience of 1.4 billion people.

Earlier on June 23 this year, Mary performed for the guests in Washington DC at the concluding event for the official state visit of PM Modi to the US. Formally invited by the steering committee for the PM’s official state visit, Mary performed the Indian national anthem to an invitation-only, diaspora event hosted by the US-Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

Mary’s global performance of the Indian national anthem performed virtually in 2020 for the 74th anniversary of India’s independence day, and the treasured Hindu hymn ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ for the 2020 Diwali observance has been praised and viewed by millions across the US India, and the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor